Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Green Plains worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Green Plains by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Green Plains by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GPRE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 568,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

