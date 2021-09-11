Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,902,590 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,937. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.47 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

