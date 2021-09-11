Grid+ (GRID) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,933.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

