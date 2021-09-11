Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.09 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Grin has a total market cap of $26.09 million and $2.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,488,740 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

