Grin Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and $2.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,576.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.81 or 0.07218213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00399058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.96 or 0.01401946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00125517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.60 or 0.00560815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.00511503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00338287 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,431,140 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

