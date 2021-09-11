Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,084,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,892,000 after buying an additional 403,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 1,224,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

