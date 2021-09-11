GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of GrowGeneration worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

