Growth DeFi Price Tops $9.23 on Top Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $9.23 or 0.00020317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $57,228.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,155 coins and its circulating supply is 440,365 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

