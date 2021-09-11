Grumpy.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $792,758.13 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $792,758.13 and $1,288.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00059227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

