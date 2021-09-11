GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) vs. Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.37, indicating that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.45 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Validian beats GSE Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corp. engages in the provision of software products to assist public and private enterprises address the increasingly complex issues surrounding the protection of digital information and application security. Its products include Validian Protect. Validian Protect handles and protects the storage, access, transfer, receipt and usage of data thereby further enabling rapid development of consistently secure applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

