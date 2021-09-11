GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $46.88 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $46.88 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,560,711 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

