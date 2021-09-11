Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $645,004.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00180139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,118.65 or 0.99967363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.17 or 0.07072753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00932111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,186,162 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

