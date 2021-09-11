HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

