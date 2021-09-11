Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,341. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.