HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Down 24.7% This Week

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $5,059.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00182617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.91 or 0.99863943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.04 or 0.07134648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00869963 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.