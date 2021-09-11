Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.24. 696,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,635. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

