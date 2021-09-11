Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $137.59 million and approximately $704,217.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,712.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.33 or 0.07256905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00402220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.85 or 0.01408479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00126650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.00562025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00508022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00345731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 420,782,486 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.