HAPI Market Cap Hits $16.46 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $44.31 or 0.00096838 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $3.79 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043807 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 391,929 coins and its circulating supply is 371,444 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

