Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s share price fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

