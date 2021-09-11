Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,684,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,294,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 605.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.