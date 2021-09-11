Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $339.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00406111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00162616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,168,614,572 coins and its circulating supply is 10,549,849,614 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

