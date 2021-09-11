Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

