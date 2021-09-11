Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $23,212.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00162918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043593 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.