Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.06 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00012680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,511.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.66 or 0.07254515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00403929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.71 or 0.01405592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00126756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00559844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00510266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00345463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,565,494 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

