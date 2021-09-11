Head-To-Head Analysis: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CarGurus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarGurus and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.14%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than CarGurus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 6.71 $77.55 million $0.75 42.03 Brightcove $197.35 million 2.51 -$5.81 million $0.16 76.00

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00% Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.