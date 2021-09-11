Head to Head Analysis: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 31.24 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -6.09 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 361,413.90 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -38.49

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Beam Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

