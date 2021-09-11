Head to Head Comparison: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

43.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.78 $40.83 million $2.64 13.29 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrow Financial and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.18%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

