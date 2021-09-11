Head to Head Contrast: Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.24 $4.74 billion $3.06 8.83 MP Materials $134.31 million 45.14 -$21.83 million $0.22 155.05

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Fortescue Metals Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.55%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Fortescue Metals Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

