Head to Head Contrast: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oracle and Activision Blizzard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 15 9 0 2.27 Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.14%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $113.45, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Oracle.

Dividends

Oracle pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oracle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 6.19 $13.75 billion $4.16 21.56 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.66 $2.20 billion $3.25 24.50

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Activision Blizzard. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 33.96% 146.83% 10.67% Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.