Head-To-Head Review: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) vs. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $37.51 million 43.14 -$125.02 million ($2.81) -12.50 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million ($12.53) -0.88

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure 60.66% 90.98% 66.00% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

uniQure currently has a consensus target price of $59.95, indicating a potential upside of 70.70%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Summary

uniQure beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

