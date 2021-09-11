Head to Head Review: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.47 $9.07 million $0.26 48.50 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynex and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Movano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynex beats Movano on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

