Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $785.38 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00125574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00518126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00019289 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00044591 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,837 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

