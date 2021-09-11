HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,518.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $323.05 million and $35,518.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006380 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00031690 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

