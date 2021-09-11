Helmet.insure Hits 1-Day Volume of $494,004.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $494,004.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

