Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) versus Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Head to Head Analysis

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Henderson Land Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.23 billion 6.66 $1.31 billion $0.40 11.10 Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Gecina.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Henderson Land Development and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gecina has a consensus price target of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Summary

Gecina beats Henderson Land Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

