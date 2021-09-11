Hermez Network Price Down 1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.58 million and $1.72 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00011556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043712 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

