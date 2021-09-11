Hertz Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,385.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and $99,385.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,898.30 or 0.99845135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.54 or 0.07090707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00923768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

