Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,999 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hess worth $23,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,698. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.