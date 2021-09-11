HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,045 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $158.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

