HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

