HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

