HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 118,407 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 188.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

