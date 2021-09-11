HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

