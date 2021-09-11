HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.