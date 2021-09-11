HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $592.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.94 and its 200 day moving average is $547.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

