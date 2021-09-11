HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 855 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $144.08 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

