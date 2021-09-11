HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

