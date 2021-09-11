HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

