HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

