HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

